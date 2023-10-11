South Africa

Two arrested as protest for work opportunities turns violent in Mpumalanga

11 October 2023 - 09:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Community members are protesting for more work opportunities at their local coal mine.
Community members are protesting for more work opportunities at their local coal mine.
Image: Exxaro

A group demanding more work opportunities at a Mpumalanga coal mine torched vehicles and blockaded roads this week.

Police have arrested two men for public violence and restored calm. Officers remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the flare up of violence came after a march on October 2 to the Universal Coal Mine in Belfast. 

A meeting was scheduled for Monday but this did not materialise after mine management asked the group to designate representatives to attend the meeting who could then report back on the outcomes to the entire concerned group.

“The group could not agree to that and resorted to violence. Police contained the situation and the group was escorted back to Siyathuthuka.

“The concerned job seekers regrouped in the evening from about 7pm to 11pm. During their gathering, two vehicles belonging to two different companies contracted to the mine were torched in areas of the township. The group advanced to one of the mine employee's residences, believed to be in management, and torched his vehicle.

“They regrouped again in the morning [Tuesday] and blockaded roads with burning tyres.”

This led to the arrest of two suspects aged 26 and 29.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Slow start to protest aimed at keeping uMngeni mayor Pappas's 'trousers zipped'

About 200 ANC Youth League supporters gathered in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday ahead of a protest against uMngeni mayor Chris ...
Politics
6 days ago

Mabopane highway ‘robbers’ arrested after community shuts down the road

Gauteng police have arrested two suspected robbers on the Mabopane Highway - the R80 - after a community protest on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Union angry as Tshwane moves to replace 123 dismissed strikers

The City of Tshwane is on a mission to appoint new staff after dismissing more than 120 workers for participating in an unprotected strike, but Samwu ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three ex-G4s employees off the hook in Thabo Bester jail break trial South Africa
  2. Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Girls menstruating in silence and shame due to lack of sanitary pads South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Thabo Bester prison escape court case South Africa
  5. Manhunt in KZN for two escaped prisoners South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival