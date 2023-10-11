South Africa

Two men 'confess' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The admissibility of the confessions triggers a trial-within-a-trial

11 October 2023 - 14:11
Five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where the killing took place has asked the Pretoria high court for a day to consult with the accused.

A trial-within-a-trial will be held to assess the admissibility of the confessions.

State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya had made a confession and pointed out the crime scene, while Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had made two confession statements.

However, attorney Sipho Ramosepele said they have denied making any confessions, statements or admissions.

Ntanzi, he said, asserted he was coerced into signing a statement when he was tortured.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer. Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot to the chest when two intruders entered the home of the singer's mother, Ntombi Khumalo, in October 2014.

Baloyi told the court that he intends to lead evidence on the warning statements pertaining to the rest of the accused.

He asked that the court hold a joint trial-within-a-trial instead of splitting them.

Ramosepele asked for a postponement, stating that he hadn't taken full instructions for this.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was puzzled by the request and frustrated with the resultant delay.

“Every counsel here knew that today Mr Baloyi was going to commence with a trial-within-a-trial,” he said.

Though he adjourned the case to Friday, Mokgoatlheng said he had spoken to Aubrey Ledwaba, the deputy judge president of the Gauteng courts, about the pace of proceedings.

“The JP is worried about the pace this trial is taking. This trial is of the essence in a sense that it has paralysed the judge, the prosecutor and even sometimes counsels. There are cases that are waiting to be on the roll.”

TimesLIVE

