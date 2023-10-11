The state is expected to announce whether the Thabo Bester prison escape matter is ready for trial.
All 12 accused, including Bester, are back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court today.
The matter was previously postponed for further investigations.
Thabo Bester prison escape court case
