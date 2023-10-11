South Africa

Thabo Bester prison escape court case

11 October 2023 - 11:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The state is expected to announce whether the Thabo Bester prison escape matter is ready for trial.

All 12 accused, including Bester, are back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court today.

The matter was previously postponed for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court denies ‘flight risk’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday denied Nandipha Magudumana bail, saying she was a flight risk and had demonstrated that she had the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Bleak 35th birthday for Nandipha Magudumana as she fights for bail

It has been a bleak 35th birthday for corruption and fraud accused Nandipha Magudumana as she spent the better part of Monday with her feet chained ...
News
1 month ago

TIMELINE | Dr Nandipha and Bester’s relationship and escape, according to prosecution during bail application

Dr Nandipha Magudumana broke down in tears on Wednesday when her lawyer read out her affidavit as part of her bail application in the Mangaung ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three ex-G4s employees off the hook in Thabo Bester jail break trial South Africa
  2. Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Girls menstruating in silence and shame due to lack of sanitary pads South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Thabo Bester prison escape court case South Africa
  5. Manhunt in KZN for two escaped prisoners South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival