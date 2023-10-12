South Africa

Update: Fire at SABC's radio park building extinguished

12 October 2023 - 14:09
Johannesburg emergency service officials attended to a fire at the SABC in Auckland Park.
Image: Supplied

The SABC's radio park building in Auckland Park was evacuated on Thursday after a fire in a section of the building.

Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire started in the building's lift pit area on the ground floor.

“It looks like the fire was started by a lot of debris and papers next to the lift pit area.”

The building was evacuated and no significant damage was caused and no injuries reported.

Firefighters are clearing the debris and damping down hot spots, he said.

TimesLIVE

