Eight of the accused were granted bail of R10,000 and three bail of R2,000 during their first appearance in court with conditions.
“The bail conditions are that the accused should surrender their passports to the authorities and not intimidate or interfere with the witnesses,” Senokoatsane said.
The accused in the PPE-related matter also include the director of supply chain management Montgomery Lifa Faas, 49, deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 39, director of administration assistant of supply chain management Siyabulela Booi, 38, retired deputy director of nursing directorate of communicable diseases Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa, 63, and assistant director directorate of communicable diseases Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki, 50.
The other accused are director of Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd Christopher Somandla Sibisi,40, Cleopatra Norman, an administrative clerk working for Macronym, Macdonald Mampe, 62, an employee of Macronym, and Obakeng Samane, 40, director of Masedi Star (Pty) Ltd, .
The case was postponed to January 29 next year.
Theys is also out on bail with Gaborone, Faas, Nyokong, Booi, Manyetsa, and Moseki, in another department of health PPE-related matter involving R16m and is set to return to court on Monday in this matter.
Senokoatsane said Theys was recently convicted and sentenced by the specialised commercial crimes court for contravening the provisions of section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with three leasing contracts amounting to more than R13m.
Former Northern Cape health HOD embroiled in another PPE court case as he settles into new post
Image: Northern Cape health department.
Former Northern Cape health department head Dion Theys, 56, appeared in the Kimberley regional court on Wednesday in another fraudulent PPE-related matter involving R26.9m.
Theys appeared with former CFO of the department Mosimanegape Gaborone, 54, and 12 other accused.
They face charges of contravening provisions of section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption, forgery, money laundering, uttering and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the case involves a PPE contract irregularly awarded to Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd between March 11 and August 6 2020 by the department of health, which had allegedly not followed proper procurement processes.
Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains order to preserve property linked to PPE tender case
Eight of the accused were granted bail of R10,000 and three bail of R2,000 during their first appearance in court with conditions.
“The bail conditions are that the accused should surrender their passports to the authorities and not intimidate or interfere with the witnesses,” Senokoatsane said.
The accused in the PPE-related matter also include the director of supply chain management Montgomery Lifa Faas, 49, deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 39, director of administration assistant of supply chain management Siyabulela Booi, 38, retired deputy director of nursing directorate of communicable diseases Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa, 63, and assistant director directorate of communicable diseases Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki, 50.
The other accused are director of Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd Christopher Somandla Sibisi,40, Cleopatra Norman, an administrative clerk working for Macronym, Macdonald Mampe, 62, an employee of Macronym, and Obakeng Samane, 40, director of Masedi Star (Pty) Ltd, .
The case was postponed to January 29 next year.
Theys is also out on bail with Gaborone, Faas, Nyokong, Booi, Manyetsa, and Moseki, in another department of health PPE-related matter involving R16m and is set to return to court on Monday in this matter.
Senokoatsane said Theys was recently convicted and sentenced by the specialised commercial crimes court for contravening the provisions of section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with three leasing contracts amounting to more than R13m.
Northern Cape health head Dion Theys fined R150k for contravening PFMA
Health MEC Maruping Lekwene announced in September that Theys was being moved from his position as HOD as a “precautionary measure”. He was moved to the post of medical director in the department of health.
Dr Alastair Kantani was appointed as acting HOD.
Gaborone was also transferred as a precautionary measure, from the department of health to the department of transport, safety and liaison to fill the vacant CFOposition.
“With regards to the remaining four officials also accused of the fraud, corruption and money laundering case, the department will institute the necessary internal processes on the alleged accused officials. It must be noted that one of the former accused official is already on retirement,” said spokesperson for the health MEC Lebogang Majaha.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
John Block's fraud case postponed so he can apply for legal aid
‘Bogus Dr Matthew’s actions have put strain on me’: Real Dr Sanele Zingelwa speaks out
Former municipal manager in dock for 'unlawful' sale of land
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos