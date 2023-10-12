South Africa

Gardener finds employers' bodies in pool of blood in Westville home

12 October 2023 - 15:50 By TIMESLIVE
The bodies of an elderly couple were found in their Westville home on Thursday.
A gardener made a grim discovery on Thursday — the lifeless bodies of his employers at their Westville home. 

Advanced Life Support's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the house shortly before noon. 

“On arrival paramedics met the gardener, who informed the medics that when he arrived for work he couldn't gain access to the premises. He then saw two occupants lying in a pool of blood on the dining room floor.”

He said paramedics gained entry into the house and “found a male and a female believed to be in their eighties with fatal gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, both of them showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene.”

KZN police spokesperson Lt- Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the bodies of a couple aged 81 and 82 were found inside the house with gunshot wounds. Charges of murder are being investigated and an inquest has been opened.

