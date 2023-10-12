Looting at crash scene on N3 after trucks collide

While paramedics treated two crash victims on the N3 near the Ashburton off-ramp, bottles of Vaseline from the crashed trucks were looted on Thursday.
Images from the accident scene showed a group of people removing goods from boxes that had fallen out of the truck when it overturned.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two trucks collided before one vehicle overturned.
“Both occupants of the truck were treated by advanced life support paramedics. The N3 is closed and looting is taking place,” he said.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said vegetables had been spilt when two heavy vehicles collided on the N3 southbound between Nottingham Road and Balgowan.
Bags of sugar were spilled in another crash on the N3 between Ashburton and Lynnfield Park.
