WATCH | Pakistani, cops, immigration officials in cahoots in Fordsburg, says shop owner

12 October 2023 - 13:15
A man who told police to stay away from Fordsburg, Johannesburg, in a viral video rant says he was targeting specific immigration and police officials and a Pakistani he claims are extorting money from foreign business owners. 

The man met Johannesburg community safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku in the area on Wednesday to complain about an “extortionist” he said carried out kidnappings when he failed to extort money from business owners.

He told Tshwaku the “kidnapper is always creating problems” and intimidating people.

Johannesburg community safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku met the man in the now viral social media video. He warned police and immigration officers who allegedly take bribes not to visit Fordsburg.
Image: X

“All the community of Pakistan, it is not me alone ... 100 people in the community. Everybody is tired of him. It is a lot of people. He [has] hijacked businesses,” the man said. 

Video clips of his interaction with Tshwaku were shared on the community safety page.

During the interaction, he can be heard telling Tshwaku of the plight of foreigners who are forced to pay the man or he turns up with immigration and police officials.

“This one is working with the police [but] once we went on social media, people were scared,” said the man.

He promised to provide Tshwaku with CCTV footage when the MMC asked if he knew which officials were allegedly involved. 

EDITORIAL | When it comes to informal establishments, safety first should prevail

Local government and municipalities have a duty to ensure retailers such as spaza shops are registered and compliant.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The Pakistani caused a stir when he indicated in a video posted on social media that he didn't have an issue with officials, but with those seeking bribes.

“Whoever tries to bribe, you don't come to my side, especially Fordsburg,” he said.

Tshwaku told the man his video created the impression that he was against the authorities and wanted to incite lawlessness.

His video prompted Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela to warn those who threatened police and immigration officers. 

“This is not a threat, this is actually an outcry because we are hitting them where it matters, in their pockets. For us, this is positive feedback, the operations will continue until we have dealt with the scourge of illicit trading that threatens the county’s GDP,” said Mawela.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police top brass were pleased that recently launched Operation Shanela, which focuses on counterfeit and contraband goods, is being felt by perpetrators, hence the attempt to threaten police and immigration officers. 

Cape Town launches campaign and extortion hotline to combat threats to key infrastructure projects

A surge in extortion threatening key infrastructure projects has prompted the City of Cape Town to set up an extortion hotline to curb the scourge.
News
5 days ago

KZN family living in fear while RAF beneficiary extortion ringleader is on the loose

The suspects allegedly kidnapped the beneficiary’s cousin, 21, after three attempts to extort money from the man earlier in the year, say cops
News
1 week ago

Armed extortionists threaten and rob Cape Town refuse collectors

Residents of Nyanga, Cape Town, have to bear the stench of their bins after extortionists threatened and robbed refuse collectors on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime

Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago
