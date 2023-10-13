“He stabbed her with a broken bottle. The deceased became unconscious and succumbed to her injuries. After realising the deceased was no longer breathing, he left the scene,” Nyuswa said.
Life term for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death with broken bottle
Image: NPA/Supplied
The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend and stabbed her to death with a broken bottle to life behind bars.
Themba Stompana Mahlangu was handed the jail term after he was convicted for the premeditated murder of Tumelo Maria Mamogale.
The two lived together in Mashishing, according to National Prosecuting Authority Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
“In the early morning of October 4 2022, the deceased's neighbours heard her screaming and went to investigate. They found the accused assaulting the deceased, hitting her with fists and bumping her against the gate.
Pretoria killer husband sentenced to life behind bars
“He stabbed her with a broken bottle. The deceased became unconscious and succumbed to her injuries. After realising the deceased was no longer breathing, he left the scene,” Nyuswa said.
Mahlangu was apprehended. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed he and Mamogale were attacked by four unknown men.
“State advocate Antoinette Nkosi led testimonies of three neighbours who witnessed the crime. A police officer who attended the scene also testified about what he observed at the scene. This was supported by a postmortem report which confirmed the deceased died of sharp force injury to the neck,” Nyuswa said.
Acting judge Sheila Msibi sentenced Mahlangu to life imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
