South Africa

Manhunt for murder suspect who escaped from police van in Limpopo

13 October 2023 - 07:18
Thapelo Sebola escaped from a police van en route to Polokwane from Motetema.
Image: Supplied

Hours after the department of correctional services shared their success dealing with prison escapes, Limpopo police issued a statement saying they were searching for an inmate who fled from custody while being transported from prison.

Police named the suspect as 31-year-old Thapelo Sebola. 

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, it is alleged  police detectives were transporting the suspect from Polokwane prison to Motetema.

They were driving on the D4100 road at Mogaladi junction to Tompi Seleka Agricultural College when the suspect allegedly escaped from the police van and fled into bushes.  

 “Circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated. The suspect is facing serious charges that include murder and attempted murder reported at Motetema and Lebowakgomo respectively,” said Ledwaba.  

He said police immediately activated a manhunt after the incident.  

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-General Thembi Hadebe called on members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the rearrest of the suspect. 

Ledwaba said anyone with information that can assist police should contact the investigating officer Capt Malesela Mothokwa at 082 414 6464, report to the nearest police station and or share information on MySAPSApp.  

TimesLIVE

