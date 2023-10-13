South Africa

SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel

13 October 2023 - 11:04 By Carien du Plessis and Tannur Anders
Houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 10 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Shadi Tabatibi / File photo

SA's government is checking information from the Israeli embassy that two of its nationals have been killed in attacks by militant group Hamas, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The Hamas attacks killed more than 1,300 people and have triggered days of retaliatory attacks by Israel's military in which more than 1,500 Palestinians have died.

“We are currently verifying this,” Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for SA's department of international relations & cooperation, said when asked about a local news report that two South Africans had been killed since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated last weekend.

Monyela said the source of the information was a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. He said it was possible that the people the embassy said had been killed could have dual South African-Israeli citizenship.

Reuters 

