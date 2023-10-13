South Africa

Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m

Inter-governmental search and seizure operations carried out in five provinces

13 October 2023 - 09:27 By Denene Erasmus

Coal-smuggling syndicates whose modus operandi includes hijacking deliveries of high-grade coal to Eskom and swapping them with lower-grade product are being targeted by the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) for alleged tax crimes amounting to R500m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict South Africa
  2. WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops South Africa
  3. SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel South Africa
  4. Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself World
  5. Intimidation by 'business forums' among factors causing dry taps in KZN, say ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...