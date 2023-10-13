Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m
Inter-governmental search and seizure operations carried out in five provinces
13 October 2023 - 09:27
Coal-smuggling syndicates whose modus operandi includes hijacking deliveries of high-grade coal to Eskom and swapping them with lower-grade product are being targeted by the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) for alleged tax crimes amounting to R500m...
