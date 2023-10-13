South Africa

WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops

13 October 2023 - 11:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Gauteng police on Friday confirmed the arrests of five people who allegedly attacked police officers in Edenpark, Ekurhuleni.
Gauteng police on Friday confirmed the arrests of five people who allegedly attacked police officers in Edenpark, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Screenshot

Five suspects were arrested on Friday in Edenpark, Ekurhuleni, for allegedly attacking police officers. 

The assault on the officers occurred on Thursday and parts of it were captured on video. 

The video, circulating online, shows a scuffle between community members and police on patrol in the area. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the suspects, aged between 32 and 57, will be charged with obstructing police in the execution of their duties, attacking police officers, assaulting police officers and attempted robbery of a firearm. A car driver will face an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving. 

“In the early hours of this morning [Friday] at about 2am, police arrested five suspects, including the driver of the car police stopped to search it before they were attacked,” said Muridili.  

It was reported that police officers from Edenpark police station were on routine patrols when they noticed a car that looked suspicious.  

“It is alleged that as the police stopped the car, community members at a nearby park started to attack the police. The members had to fire warning shots to protect themselves from community members who were attacking them,” she said.  

This was the second such incident in the same precinct this week. On Sunday, the Edenpark police station commander was injured when community members attacked him as he was responding to an assault case.  

A suspect has since been arrested and denied bail.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the violent behaviour of some community members in Edenpark and lack of respect for the police will not be tolerated.  

He commended police from Ekurhuleni district and Edenpark police station for heeding his call to arrest the perpetrators.  

The suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.  

Mawela said those who seek to undermine the authority of the state will be dealt with decisively. 

“Let this be a lesson to those who think they are above the law. We should all have a common goal of fighting crime. We cannot allow a situation where some members of the community believe they do not have to abide by the law and decide to obstruct law enforcement officers while they perform their constitutional mandate,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Political killings to be addressed in KZN before elections: safety MEC

KZN transport and community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka is worried about a noticeable upsurge in political violence in the KwaNongoma municipality since ...
Politics
1 week ago

Police 'saturation' needed to combat killings — Cele

Police reinforcements are required to deal with a "new crop" of ruthless criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes, police minister Bheki ...
News
1 week ago

Cele reiterates call for police to shoot first at suspects

Police minister Bheki Cele has again called on police to act first when in pursuit of armed suspects and killers.
News
1 week ago

Suspect bust for murder of Cape Town cop

The Hawks have swooped on a man suspected of killing a Cape Town police officer in June.
News
1 week ago

Shots fired as 'riotous' taxi driver, passenger attack traffic cops in Cape Town

Traffic officers in Cape Town opened fire, wounding a suspect in the leg, when a taxi driver and his passenger “became riotous” and attacked them ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'He assaulted me twice before, threatened to kill me': Thembinkosi Lorch's ex ... South Africa
  2. Woman arrested for beating her mother over grant money South Africa
  3. Three nabbed after CIT robbery that left four robbers, guard dead South Africa

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict South Africa
  2. WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops South Africa
  3. SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel South Africa
  4. Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself World
  5. Intimidation by 'business forums' among factors causing dry taps in KZN, say ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...