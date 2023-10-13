South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict

13 October 2023 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Palestine embassy is holding a media briefing on the Middle East conflict.

READ MORE:

IN PICS | 'We will not be silent': Durban protesters show support for Palestine

Call for international community to act against 'settler-colonial' Israel and US after latest outbreak of violence in Middle East.
Politics
1 day ago

EXPLAINER | Israel-Palestine dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

The fighting between Israel and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on Saturday, is the latest in seven decades of war and conflict between ...
News
2 days ago

EXPLAINER | What war-crime laws apply to Israel-Palestinian conflict?

Conflict between Israel and Palestinian forces since militant group Hamas' weekend assault have created a huge and rising death toll on both sides.
News
1 day ago

Israeli envoy says Japan should be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine

Israel's ambassador to Japan said on Thursday that his host country should be “vigilant” and look at what Hamas was doing with the aid it extends to ...
News
1 day ago

ANC calls for peace in the Gaza Strip

The ANC called for peace in the Gaza Strip, describing Palestine's reality as a replica of apartheid South Africa.
Politics
3 days ago
