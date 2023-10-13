South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Safer holiday season for SA? Bheki Cele launches police festive operations

13 October 2023 - 10:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Police minister Bheki Cele, with police heavyweights, is launching the national safer festive season operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday.

“Through intensified high-density operations under the Operation Shanela umbrella, regular roadblocks, stop and searches and the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects will be a daily occurrence during this year's safer festive operations.

“The heightened police visibility is aimed at preventing, combating and, countering serious and violent crime during the holiday season and beyond.

“After the national launch, the Safer Festive Season Operations will be rolled out in each province to ensure residents, holidaymakers and businesses are and feel safe during and beyond the festive season,” police said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Q&A with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile

In a single week at the end of September, 129 people were murdered in the Western Cape, most of them on the Cape Flats in Cape Town. Chris Barron ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Police 'saturation' needed to combat killings — Cele

Police reinforcements are required to deal with a "new crop" of ruthless criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes, police minister Bheki ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Aftermath of Cape Town 'hit' by motorcycle gunman

A prominent businessman was shot dead in an apparent assassination in Milnerton, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Slain police officers' families speak about loss of loved ones during visit by Cele

W/O Lindela Mrhaqisa and Const Asavela Mathe were killed in separate incidents in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

Cele reiterates call for police to shoot first at suspects

Police minister Bheki Cele has again called on police to act first when in pursuit of armed suspects and killers.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict South Africa
  2. WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops South Africa
  3. SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel South Africa
  4. Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself World
  5. Intimidation by 'business forums' among factors causing dry taps in KZN, say ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...