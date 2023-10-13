Umalusi briefs media on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2023 matric exams.
The briefing will also update the public on measures taken by Umalusi to stop unaccredited institutions from registering candidates for the exams.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Umalusi briefing on matric exams
Courtesy of SABC
Umalusi briefs media on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2023 matric exams.
The briefing will also update the public on measures taken by Umalusi to stop unaccredited institutions from registering candidates for the exams.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
TULSI MORAR | Where have all our teachers gone?
A matter of gravity: experts slam exam bloopers that gave matrics a rough time
EDITORIAL | Is a matric certificate worth the paper it's written on?
State Security Agency audits matric exam printing sites in cheating crackdown
Two South African teachers in line for $1m prize, but not for themselves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos