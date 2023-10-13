South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Umalusi briefing on matric exams

13 October 2023 - 10:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Umalusi briefs media on the state of readiness of the public and private assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2023 matric exams.

The briefing will also update the public on measures taken by Umalusi to stop unaccredited institutions from registering candidates for the exams.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

TULSI MORAR | Where have all our teachers gone?

South Africa has a shortage of teachers, so how do we get the teachers we need for the education we want?
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

A matter of gravity: experts slam exam bloopers that gave matrics a rough time

Physics question ‘with no correct answer’ was roundly condemned alongside other errors, sparking concern about the processes followed
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Is a matric certificate worth the paper it's written on?

Many matrics this year will join the queue with those from the Class of 2022 still struggling to find work
News
3 weeks ago

State Security Agency audits matric exam printing sites in cheating crackdown

For the first time, teachers will have to sign a pledge confirming they will not commit any irregularity during this year’s matric exams
News
3 weeks ago

Two South African teachers in line for $1m prize, but not for themselves

Mokolwane Masweneng and Mariette Wheeler have been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict South Africa
  2. WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops South Africa
  3. SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel South Africa
  4. Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself World
  5. Intimidation by 'business forums' among factors causing dry taps in KZN, say ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...