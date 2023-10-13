South Africa

Zodwa Mlangeni not appointed to board of Transnet National Port Authority: DPE

13 October 2023 - 18:39 By Ernest Mabuza
The public enterprises department has clarified that Zodwa Mlangeni was not appointed to the board of the Transnet National Port Authority. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of public enterprises said on Friday Zodwa Mlangeni, founder and CEO of Alkemy Investments, has not been appointed to the Transnet National Port Authority board. 

In a statement on Tuesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan listed Mlangeni as one of the non-executive directors appointed to the inaugural board. 

On Wednesday, it was brought to the attention of TimesLIVE, on behalf of Mlangeni, that she had not received any formal invitation, had not been made any formal offer and had not received or accepted an appointment letter and therefore there was no appointment. 

In a response to an enquiry about the inclusion of Mlangeni as a director, the department said: “The candidate was approached and she engaged with the DPE prior to the announcement of the board but has since indicated she is unable to take up the position due to capacity constraints.”   

TimesLIVE 

