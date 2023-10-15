Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for what are believed to be two teenage boys suspected of killing a motorist who gave them a lift from the outskirts of Tzaneen on Friday.
Police said a 44-year-old male motorist and his 30-year-old female passenger had stopped to give two hitchhikers a lift.
“While travelling along the Georges Valley road, one of the passengers asked the driver to stop and pull up the handbrake. The driver refused to pull up the handbrake and one of them [the hitchhikers] pulled out a firearm and shot him at point blank range from behind,” said Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“They instructed the lady to move to the back seat and drove with her towards town and dumped the deceased at a gravel road and drove away with the woman. They robbed her of cash, bank cards, cellphones and made cash transactions with their cards. They then drove to the bushes and raped her and fled the scene leaving her behind.”
The woman managed to walk until she found help and the police were called.
Meanwhile, the Suzuki Swift sedan that the young men fled in was found burnt in Letsitele.
Ledwaba said a case of murder, rape, malicious damage to property, robbery with a firearm and carjacking had been opened.
“Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of these suspects may contact Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp,” he said.
Teen hitchhikers accused of murder, rape and robbery in Tzaneen
Image: 123RF/zeferli
