South Africa

WATCH | Two killed in aircraft crash in Springs

15 October 2023 - 14:08
A pilot and a passenger were killed after the Cruiser Homebuilt Fixed-wing aircraft crashed at Springs in Ekurhuleni on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The SA Civil Aviation Authority said its accident and incident investigations division (AIID) is probing a light aircraft crash that left two people dead in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday.

In a statement, the authority said a pilot and a passenger were killed when their Cruiser home built fixed-wing aircraft crashed.

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the aircraft was destroyed on impact. 

He said the aircraft was departing from the Springs airfield with the intention of returning to the same airstrip. 

The AIID team was deployed to collect evidence.

“A preliminary report will be issued in 30 days from the day of this accident. It is vital to point out that investigations vary in size and complexity and may take up to 12 months to complete.

“In instances where an investigation takes longer than 12 months to complete, the AIID will issue an interim statement to indicate the progress made up to that point of the investigation,” said Majola. 

Majola said should a critical safety issue be identified, the AIID would issue urgent recommendations to the relevant parties so that appropriate action could be taken to prevent a recurrence. 

TimesLIVE

