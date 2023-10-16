South Africa

Three traffic officers arrested for corruption after 'asking for bribe'

16 October 2023 - 17:21 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks arrested three traffic officers in the Free State for corruption on Saturday. They allegedly demanded a bribe from a truck driver. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Three woman traffic officers who allegedly demanded a bribe from a truck driver in the Free State were arrested by the Hawks on Saturday. 

It is alleged the officers, aged 43, 44, and 45, stopped a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad for a roadside inspection. 

“They discovered an apparent Road Traffic Act transgression but made demands for a R2,000 gratification instead of issuing a fine,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli said. 

The employer alerted the police after the driver informed his company.

The three were arrested after a sting operation. 

They were expected to appear in court soon on a charge of corruption. 

TimesLIVE 

