South Africa

Two men allegedly linked to KwaMashu CIT robbery arrested

16 October 2023 - 12:29
Residents in KwaMashu rushed to the scene where an armoured CIT vehicle was blown up to look for cash that might have been left behind.
Image: screen grab

Two men allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month were arrested on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested by the directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) together with the national intervention unit, crime intelligence, tactical response team and Magma Security on Sunday.

Shaheen Suleiman, Magma Security owner, said the suspects, aged 37 and 51, were arrested in Rainclover Place in Phoenix.

“Police were conducting an investigation to solve a CIT robbery that occurred in KwaMashu earlier this month when they received information about suspects in Phoenix driving a Lexus sedan.

“The suspects were cornered in Rainham. An undisclosed amount of cash, a police reflector jacket, a police uniform with constable rank, a police mask, a police radio, a money counting machine, blue overalls, police blue lights and a high calibre magazine with ammunition were recovered,” said Suleiman.

He said it is alleged the arrested suspects are out on parole in connection with other CIT cases.

The suspects are charged with possession of suspected stolen property, possession of state property and possession of ammunition, said Suleiman.

He said the investigation to link the suspects to other CIT heists is continuing.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrests in connection with the KwaMashu incident.

On October 4 an armoured CIT vehicle was blown up, and three people were injured and taken to hospital.

After the robbery videos appeared on social media showing residents surrounding the burning vehicle and picking up cash from the ground.

Some are heard complaining that they only found a small amount of money while the criminals escaped with everything.

The robbery happened a day after another CIT attack in which one security guard was killed and two wounded near Folweni, south of Durban.

The arrest follows four suspects being killed in a gun battle with police in KwaMashu on October 6.

According to police, the dead were believed to have been involved in CIT robberies in the eThekwini district.

Police said intelligence gathered led law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

They said when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued.

