The trial of the five men who allegedly killed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to Meyiwa's murder, and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as the place where he was killed, asked the court last week for a day to consult with the accused.
A trial-within-a-trial will be held to assess the admissibility of the confessions.
State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya had made a confession and pointed out the crime scene, while Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had made two confession statements.
However, attorney Sipho Ramosepele said they have denied making confessions, statements or admissions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
