South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

16 October 2023 - 11:27 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the five men who allegedly killed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to Meyiwa's murder, and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as the place where he was killed, asked the court last week for a day to consult with the accused.

A trial-within-a-trial will be held to assess the admissibility of the confessions.

State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya had made a confession and pointed out the crime scene, while Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had made two confession statements.

However, attorney Sipho Ramosepele said they have denied making confessions, statements or admissions.

READ MORE:

Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
News
4 days ago

Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder

Bank records of the savings account of former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi provided to the court reveal no transactions from October 25 2014 to ...
News
4 days ago

No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene

No DNA of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was found at the crime scene where he was fatally shot on October 26 2014.
News
5 days ago
