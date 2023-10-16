South Africa

Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele

51 cars, seven properties confiscated

16 October 2023 - 17:06
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister of police Bheki Cele says police reinforcements are required to deal with a 'new crop' of criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes. File photo
Minister of police Bheki Cele says police reinforcements are required to deal with a 'new crop' of criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele says the justice, crime prevention and security cluster is not only targeting illegal mining’s foot soldiers, but the focus has shifted to the big guns who benefit from the proceeds of this illegal activity.

Cele said nine “middle class” suspects have been arrested in an illegal mining crackdown, while the Hawks were probing more who live the high life in Sandton and Dubai.

“We have moved up to the middle level. We have arrested nine people who are middle class of some form in the zama zamas and those people own beautiful houses,” Cele said.

“When we visited their houses in Carletonville, all their furniture is imported. (It’s) Italian furniture. In the yard, there are a few Lamborghinis parked there. Then you realise these are the big guns.”

Cele said the Special Investigating Unit has attached 51 of the nine’s cars and seven properties with a combined value of about R38m. Six of them are foreign nationals while three are South African.

Their matters are still in court, said the minister.

Sars declares coal war

Raids this week in five provinces on 30 addresses including mines, offices and unregulated coal yards alleged to be involved in the stealing and ...
News
2 days ago

Cele was addressing journalists as a member of the ANC’s peace and security subcommittee on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to wrap up on Monday.

He said, on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa who wants a concerted effort to deal with the scourge, various government departments including the police, state security, home affairs and defence are working on an integrated approach.

He said there has been a complaint that law enforcement is only dealing with the “lower level” illegal miners and, while conceding that the major focus has been on “those people that you see dirty and dusted”, the Hawks are conducting probes on the “big guns”.

Cele said the courts were also getting tougher after the 18 illegal miners arrested in the North West were given six months' imprisonment or R12,000 bail. Generally, the zama zamas are released on a warning, he said.

In the Northern Cape, the police arrested 867 suspects who were all foreign nationals but there was not enough capacity to deport them. The department of home affairs will be getting more resources to deal with this issue, said Cele.

Illegal mining is prevalent in six provinces: Gauteng, the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. It is also a crime largely committed by foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

Cele said after Ramaphosa and Lesotho prime minister Samuel Matekane’s talks last month, there have been follow-up engagements between him and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and their Lesotho counterparts to compare notes on dealing with illegal migration.

Cele said the government was also dealing with the takeover of mines, where people operate mines without a licence.

During a crackdown at one mine in the North West three weeks ago, the state confiscated trucks and arrested the owner. At another mine in Limpopo, they took machinery and equipment worth about R16m, he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Safer holiday season for SA? Bheki Cele launches police festive operations

Police minister Bheki Cele, with police heavyweights, is launching the national safer festive season operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Suburbanites caught in zama zama crossfire

The community of Primrose and surrounding areas has described the fear they face almost on a daily basis caused by turf wars among illegal miners who ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa and Lesotho join forces to fight illegal mining, strengthen ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Lesotho’s cooperation in dealing with illegal mining, Ramaphosa told the country's prime minister, Samuel ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Putin visits 'dear friend' Xi in show of no-limits partnership World
  2. Hong Kong court rules that gay couples get equal housing rights World
  3. City Power employees robbed while on duty South Africa
  4. Half of the country struggles with hunger: Call for more action to counter food ... South Africa
  5. South African killed in Hamas attack on Israel died trying to save others: ... News

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...