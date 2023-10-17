A policeman was killed in one of two incidents in which eight suspects were shot, four fatally, in eThekwini on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking to eNCA at one of the crime scenes, police minister Bheki Cele said: “We have just lost a member at the level of warrant officer. And another member is in hospital, he is stable."
He said police shot and killed four “criminals” at the second crime scene. The group was believed to have been behind a series of murders in the area.
“I have a list of 12 murders in September and October only by these suspects. We are saying, as police, it can only be blood that should be the price for the member that is [lying] here,” Cele said.
He said in the first crime scene in nearby Mzinyathi, four other suspects were shot by police.
"It is clear that criminals have declared war not just on the police but on the community, including those involved in community policing forums. I am worried these are the groups that sit down and plot against the police,” Cele said.
Cele said police recently arrested a group of seven suspects in Northern Cape who are running drug operations. Cele alleged the group members, all foreigners, were planning to eliminate police.
Cele said when police caught the criminals, they found them with many rounds of ammunition.
"They might have stolen guns somewhere, but we have to find out who supplies these bullets. You will find that some are bought by people who have licences. We have to tighten up on firearm laws and ammunition," Cele said.
TimesLIVE
Four suspects, one cop killed in Ntuzuma shootout
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A policeman was killed in one of two incidents in which eight suspects were shot, four fatally, in eThekwini on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking to eNCA at one of the crime scenes, police minister Bheki Cele said: “We have just lost a member at the level of warrant officer. And another member is in hospital, he is stable."
He said police shot and killed four “criminals” at the second crime scene. The group was believed to have been behind a series of murders in the area.
“I have a list of 12 murders in September and October only by these suspects. We are saying, as police, it can only be blood that should be the price for the member that is [lying] here,” Cele said.
He said in the first crime scene in nearby Mzinyathi, four other suspects were shot by police.
"It is clear that criminals have declared war not just on the police but on the community, including those involved in community policing forums. I am worried these are the groups that sit down and plot against the police,” Cele said.
Cele said police recently arrested a group of seven suspects in Northern Cape who are running drug operations. Cele alleged the group members, all foreigners, were planning to eliminate police.
Cele said when police caught the criminals, they found them with many rounds of ammunition.
"They might have stolen guns somewhere, but we have to find out who supplies these bullets. You will find that some are bought by people who have licences. We have to tighten up on firearm laws and ammunition," Cele said.
TimesLIVE
Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele
Witness, defence spar over identity of killers in 1989 murder of activist Siphelele Nxumalo
WATCH | Safer holiday season for SA? Bheki Cele launches police festive operations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos