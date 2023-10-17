LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight

The admissibility of the alleged confessions of Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under the spotlight in court.
Ntanzi allegedly made a confession to a police officer, and another to a magistrate.
Entering the witness box at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday, magistrate Vivian Cronje explained what happened on June 24 2020, the day Ntanzi’s statement was allegedly taken.
The new legal representative for accused one and two, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, said they would dispute the admissibility of the statement because:
- the statement was made under duress;
- the deponent did not sign the statement; and
- the statement was not made as alleged, freely and voluntarily.
It has been suggested that the confessions by Bongani Ntanzi were made under duress
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession. According to Cronje, the parties involved were not made aware that proceedings were being recorded.
The cross-examination of Cronje will commence on Wednesday.
Cronje is giving evidence based on a redacted statement, which according to the state is in respect of the incriminating parts, which the court cannot see until it rules that the statements are admissible.
