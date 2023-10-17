South Africa

Shoot-outs force temporary closure of some libraries in Cape Town

Safety & security MMC JP Smith flags 'unprecedented levels' of gang warfare

17 October 2023 - 16:03 By Kim Swartz
Khayelitsha library frequently has to close due to nearby shooting incidents, according to the City of Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/NejroN

Recurring gang violence and brazen daylight shootings have left staff and patrons traumatised at some libraries forced to close temporarily for safety reasons in parts of Cape Town.

Two dead bodies were found next to Manenberg library on Monday after gang violence erupted in the area at the weekend.

Khayelitsha library closes for a few hours almost daily due to nearby shooting incidents.

Community services & health MMC Patricia van der Ross said on Tuesday, “These incidents impact our staff and patrons who are traumatised and who have to go about their days in fear. Children are unable to use the library as parents are rightly keeping them home for their own safety.

“The closure of libraries, even for a few hours, is time lost for residents who want to study, research, socialise and make use of the available resources,” said Van der Ross.

Safety & security MMC JP Smith flagged a flare-up of gang violence on Friday.

“In the last two hours alone, 177 shots were fired in 58 shooting incidents, across the four ShotSpotter areas. In unprecedented levels of gang warfare, we are seeing our communities plunged into full-on war zones,” he said.

ShotSpotter is an acoustic gunshot detection system used to pinpoint the location of shooting incidents in parts of the city.

“Who is supporting and financing the gangs and their battles for increased territory? Where are they obtaining an almost endless supply of firearms and ammunition?” asked Smith.

Cable theft and burglaries also affected the operation of libraries, added Van der Ross.

Bellville library was recently burgled twice. During the second incident, on October 11, four men were found in the basement and opened fire on security guards. Cables were cut leaving the facility without electricity.

