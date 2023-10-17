South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

17 October 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday two of the accused who allegedly confessed to the murder had hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of witnesses who had testified in a trial-within-a-trial.

State witnesses last week started testifying about the alleged confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

