The case seeking to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini brought by his half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini, continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
There was singing and dancing on Monday as close to 200 amabutho and maidens in traditional Zulu regalia gathered outside the court in support of their king.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Court battle over Zulu throne: King Misuzulu vs Prince Simakade
Courtesy: SABC News
The case seeking to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini brought by his half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini, continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
There was singing and dancing on Monday as close to 200 amabutho and maidens in traditional Zulu regalia gathered outside the court in support of their king.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa overstepped the mark in announcing Zulu king, court hears
Support for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes
Zulu royal family should unite for the sake of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, says Sihle Zikalala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos