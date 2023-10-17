South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Court battle over Zulu throne: King Misuzulu vs Prince Simakade

17 October 2023 - 10:05 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The case seeking to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini brought by his half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini, continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

There was singing and dancing on Monday as close to 200 amabutho and maidens in traditional Zulu regalia gathered outside the court in support of their king.

