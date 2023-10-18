South Africa

Claims of baby swap at Frere Hospital a hoax, says Eastern Cape health department

Father of child says otherwise

18 October 2023 - 10:18 By SIVENATHI GOSA and BOMIKAZI MDIYA

The Eastern Cape health department has dismissed as a hoax claims that East London’s Frere Hospital sent a baby home with the wrong parents...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lawmakers urge White House to crackdown on Hamas use of crypto after Israel ... World
  2. Man who smuggled 10,000 people to UK jailed in Belgium, police say World
  3. Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned World
  4. Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout South Africa
  5. Six feared dead after heavy rains in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food