South Africa

Cocaine worth R70m seized from vessel in Durban harbour

18 October 2023 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
Police seized cocaine which was hidden inside these paint containers at the Durban harbour on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Police and the Hawks have seized cocaine worth R70m hidden in paint containers in a vessel at the Durban harbour on Wednesday.

"For the past month, SAPS Durban harbour members have been monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil," police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

She said police intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seizure operation on the identified containers. A multidisciplinary operation was conducted and 20 litre paint containers were seized. Inside, police found 200 blocks of cocaine.

“We will continue to stamp the authority of the state, we are strengthening our response and our strategy in dealing with these syndicates,” police minister Bheki Cele said.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed the team for intercepting these drugs.

"Just last week we confiscated R75m worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town. We will continue to intercept these illicit activities throughout the country.

"We are heightening and intensifying our fight against crime, especially organised crime syndicates. This particular investigation will focus on the origin and destination of the drugs to ensure we effect arrests,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE 

