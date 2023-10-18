South Africa

Concern over potential spread of H7 as avian flu discovered on Garden Route

18 October 2023 - 18:01 By Kim Swartz
An outbreak of highly contagious avian flu has been detected along the Garden Route. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tiverylucky

Concern is mounting over whether highly contagious avian flu will spread across the Western Cape after confirmation that birds have tested positive on the Garden Route.

A case of H7 high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), which primarily affects birds, was identified last week on a farm in George. 

HPAI has already been detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Limpopo.

Director of animal health for the provincial department of agriculture Dr Noluvuyo Magadla told TimesLIVE that the affected birds had been transported to George from another province.

“All the birds in that farm were culled and disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner as approved by the department of environment,” said Magadla.

Restaurants, bakeries, retailers asking small farmers for eggs

Business has been booming for Lebogang Mashigo as she scours her network to sell the sought-after commodity to retailers knocking at her door
News
21 hours ago

“The outbreak was reported to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development and the farmer is cleaning and disinfecting the poultry houses and equipment.”

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said on Friday: “Western Cape poultry owners are urged to heighten biosecurity measures as far as possible and be extremely cautious about bringing in any new chickens or allowing visitors or vehicles on to poultry farms.

“Moving chickens from infected provinces should be avoided at all costs as this will have a severe impact on the entire Western Cape if more cases of H7 HPAI are detected.” 

Magadla said there had been no further reported cases since the outbreak in George.

TimesLIVE

