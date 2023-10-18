Motswenyane said: “We want to assure the community of Mokwallo that as soon as the postmortem process has been completed and the results prove any specific person must carry the responsibility for their deaths, that individual will face the full might of the law”.
Earle confirmed public order police are monitoring the situation in Mokwallo after a protest erupted.
No arrests have been made.
The latest incident comes weeks after four children died in separate locations after apparently consuming food purchased at nearby stores.
Neo Khang and Leon Jele, both aged six, died earlier this month after eating biscuits bought at a local spaza shop.
Katlego Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali survived and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Days later, a two-year-old and three-year-old died allegedly after eating snacks bought at a minibus taxi rank in the West Rand.
Two other children were hospitalised, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said at the time.
Cops probe ‘consumption patterns’ of two girls who died at Free State clinic
Image: GARETH WILSON
Free State police are investigating the deaths of two young girls, focusing specifically on the food they consumed in the 24-hours before they died.
The girls, aged three and four, died on Tuesday at the Mokwallo multipurpose centre in Vredefort, according to Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle.
“We can confirm police opened an inquest for investigation after the two children were certified dead.
“Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane appealed to the community to afford investigators an opportunity to do a thorough investigation. The commissioner’s instruction to the investigators is to leave no stone unturned while following any leads, especially the consumption trend of the two children in the past 24 hours,” she said.
Earle would not be drawn into speculation about what may have caused the children's deaths, saying there were allegations but only a postmortem would provide clarity.
Posts on social media claim the two died after eating snacks bought at a local foreign-owned shop.
Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’
