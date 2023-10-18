South Africa

Couple killed on Uganda safari mourned by church, cricket club

18 October 2023 - 14:17 By TimesLIVE
The safari vehicle came under attack in a Ugandan game reserve on Tuesday evening. Three people were killed: A South African, Briton and their local tour guide.
Image: Uganda Police Force via X

The honeymooners murdered in Uganda are Dave and Celia Barlow, according to their cricket club and church who are in mourning for the “much-loved” couple.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has announced a manhunt for the assailants who killed the couple, one a South African and the other British, with their local safari guide in a national park on Tuesday.

Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club secretary Oliver Laurence said the couple were close and well liked. 

“Dave has been a constant at the Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club for many years and among the many of us who had the privilege to share a joke with him, play cricket with him, and watch as he took wicket after wicket with his famously slow action was a treat.

“He was at the time of this incident with the most important person in his life, a woman we knew so well, as Dave was so proud to share Celia's achievements.

“She too was an amazing human being who will be desperately missed.”

St Mary's church warden Richard Davies said the murders were “incomprehensible”.

“We wake today with a heavy heart and the deepest sorrow to hear the devastating news of the death of Dave and Celia Barlow. Our thoughts are with their families, their much-loved friends and all who knew them in Hampstead Norreys and our wider community. We also remember the family of their Ugandan guide who was also killed.

“Words cannot express how to react to this dreadful news. The church is open, all are welcome for private thoughts and prayers. You are invited to light a candle in memory of Dave and Celia.”

Ugandan authorities have blamed the attack on a rebel movement linked to Islamic State. Reuters reports the ADF group is accused of killing thousands of villagers in frequent raids over the past decade.

We have learned this morning of the tragic deaths of Dave and Celia Barlow. Both were honeymooning in Uganda. Dave...

Posted by Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

We wake today with a heavy heart, and the deepest sorrow to hear the devastating news of the death of Dave and Celia...

Posted by St Mary's Church Hampstead Norreys on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

