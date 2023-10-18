Penny Campbell, food control directorate director at the national department of health, says fake food consumers should be on the lookout and report illicit food and goods sold to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and alert regulators about fake products.
Distributors of such illicit goods contravene the Counterfeit Goods and the Foodstuffs acts.
There have been fake food reports, including by The Star newspaper, which alleged Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals in Johannesburg produce and sell fake food. On online platforms members of the public have been sharing food and products that raised eyebrows.
The recently exposed bogus “doctor” Matthew Lani sold medication and Campbell says the bar codes on the medicines were evidence they were counterfeit goods.
Police had not responded to our request for comment at the time of publication.
LISTEN | How to spot fake food: we speak to the health department
Image: Bulelani Nonyukela
After reports about fake food and other products, including used condoms, allegedly sold by some foreigners, the health department says it is concerned and suggests consumers be vigilant when buying.
Listen to the Health department's fake food watchouts:
