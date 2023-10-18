Man who killed girlfriend after an argument gets 25 years in jail

Police in Mpumalanga on Tuesday welcomed the 25-year jail term handed to a man who killed his girlfriend in Standerton.

The Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Delmas, convicted and sentenced Jabulane Lephoto, 42, for the murder of Phindile Mokoena, 50, after an argument on May 2 2001.

Mokoena went into hiding until he was arrested on January 2 this year. He was denied bail.

“The SAPS management in the province of Mpumalanga has welcomed the hefty sentence ... which will hopefully serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

TimesLIVE