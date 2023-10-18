South Africa

Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home

18 October 2023 - 18:28 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The house in C section Ntuzuma from where suspects opened fire on police, resulting in the deaths of five people, including policeman Sthembiso Mazibuko.
The house in C section Ntuzuma from where suspects opened fire on police, resulting in the deaths of five people, including policeman Sthembiso Mazibuko.
Image: Supplied

The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal police warrant officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, who died during a gun battle with suspects on Tuesday, said he had warned them that one day he might not return home from work.

Mazibuko, 41, was killed in a shoot-out at a house in Ntuzuma C section, outside Durban. Four other people — two men and two women — were found dead in the house.

His colleague, Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mthiyane is recovering at a Durban hospital.

The killing came after police, acting on information,  surrounded the house containing suspects linked to a string of murders and robberies. The suspects fired at the police, prompting a full-scale shoot-out.

Mazibuko's aunt, Cabangile Gumede, said: “He used to tell us all the time that his life was in danger. He would even go as far as telling us that one day he would go to work and not come back. Even his mother could attest to that.

“Despite all the hardship, the family never expected this. We still can't believe it,” said Gumede.

She said Mazibuko had joined the army before moving to the police force.

Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko died during a shoot-out with suspects in Ntuzuma.
Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko died during a shoot-out with suspects in Ntuzuma.
Image: Supplied

“When he was in the army he always used to lament about wanting to come back home as the conditions were not easy in the base camp. We used to tell him to hang in there as he knows too well the conditions at home,” said Gumede.

He joined the police force in 2007 and later moved to the national intelligence unit.

Mazibuko's death, which gripped the crime-ridden community, came as a shock to the family who were informed about his death by a contingent of police top brass, including police minister Bheki Cele. 

“We know that the shooting incident has spread on social media. None of us in the family had to endure the pain of learning about his demise on socials. Instead, the police came and gave us the grim news. We would have been even more devastated,” said Gumede.

Police said that of the fatally wounded suspects, one of them was linked to at least 12 murders, including a community policing forum official last month.

Gumede said violence in the country had reached the highest proportions.

“We feel that the police are now far outnumbered by the criminals who run amok in this country. The government needs to revisit its crime-fighting strategy if it is to [reduce] these high figures,” said Gumede.

She warned that if the scourge is not addressed, the whole country will be plunged into lawlessness.

“The young are now seeing police officers being killed by criminals who walk free. It's like a movie. If we are not careful these children will emulate them,” said Gumede.

A visibly distraught Zamokuhle Mazibuko, who was the late policeman's uncle, described him as a great example to his contemporaries and those who came after him.

“He was dedicated to his work. As you can see he built a beautiful house. He has been a great example,” said Mazibuko.

He remained hopeful that the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspects are brought to book.

A strong police presence was maintained outside Mazibuko's newly built house where mourners are being received.

Mazibuko leaves behind three children. He will be laid to rest on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Two men allegedly linked to KwaMashu CIT robbery arrested

Two men allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month were arrested on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Four suspects linked to Durban CIT heists killed in shoot-out with police

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the Durban area were shot dead in a shoot-out with police on ...
News
1 week ago

Four suspects linked to Midrand CIT heist among those arrested in police operations

Four suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist (CIT) in Midrand are among a slew of people arrested by police in Shanela operations around the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Gunman fatally wounded in shoot-out with Cape Town metro police South Africa
  2. Hawks swoop on ‘accomplice’ in R5m church pension fund theft South Africa
  3. WATCH | Department explains how R15bn spend was not really 'unauthorised' South Africa
  4. Cocaine worth R70m seized from vessel in Durban harbour South Africa
  5. Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022
Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict