Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home

The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal police warrant officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, who died during a gun battle with suspects on Tuesday, said he had warned them that one day he might not return home from work.

Mazibuko, 41, was killed in a shoot-out at a house in Ntuzuma C section, outside Durban. Four other people — two men and two women — were found dead in the house.

His colleague, Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mthiyane is recovering at a Durban hospital.

The killing came after police, acting on information, surrounded the house containing suspects linked to a string of murders and robberies. The suspects fired at the police, prompting a full-scale shoot-out.

Mazibuko's aunt, Cabangile Gumede, said: “He used to tell us all the time that his life was in danger. He would even go as far as telling us that one day he would go to work and not come back. Even his mother could attest to that.

“Despite all the hardship, the family never expected this. We still can't believe it,” said Gumede.

She said Mazibuko had joined the army before moving to the police force.