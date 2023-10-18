Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home
The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal police warrant officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, who died during a gun battle with suspects on Tuesday, said he had warned them that one day he might not return home from work.
Mazibuko, 41, was killed in a shoot-out at a house in Ntuzuma C section, outside Durban. Four other people — two men and two women — were found dead in the house.
His colleague, Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mthiyane is recovering at a Durban hospital.
The killing came after police, acting on information, surrounded the house containing suspects linked to a string of murders and robberies. The suspects fired at the police, prompting a full-scale shoot-out.
Mazibuko's aunt, Cabangile Gumede, said: “He used to tell us all the time that his life was in danger. He would even go as far as telling us that one day he would go to work and not come back. Even his mother could attest to that.
“Despite all the hardship, the family never expected this. We still can't believe it,” said Gumede.
She said Mazibuko had joined the army before moving to the police force.
“When he was in the army he always used to lament about wanting to come back home as the conditions were not easy in the base camp. We used to tell him to hang in there as he knows too well the conditions at home,” said Gumede.
He joined the police force in 2007 and later moved to the national intelligence unit.
Mazibuko's death, which gripped the crime-ridden community, came as a shock to the family who were informed about his death by a contingent of police top brass, including police minister Bheki Cele.
“We know that the shooting incident has spread on social media. None of us in the family had to endure the pain of learning about his demise on socials. Instead, the police came and gave us the grim news. We would have been even more devastated,” said Gumede.
Police said that of the fatally wounded suspects, one of them was linked to at least 12 murders, including a community policing forum official last month.
Gumede said violence in the country had reached the highest proportions.
“We feel that the police are now far outnumbered by the criminals who run amok in this country. The government needs to revisit its crime-fighting strategy if it is to [reduce] these high figures,” said Gumede.
She warned that if the scourge is not addressed, the whole country will be plunged into lawlessness.
“The young are now seeing police officers being killed by criminals who walk free. It's like a movie. If we are not careful these children will emulate them,” said Gumede.
A visibly distraught Zamokuhle Mazibuko, who was the late policeman's uncle, described him as a great example to his contemporaries and those who came after him.
“He was dedicated to his work. As you can see he built a beautiful house. He has been a great example,” said Mazibuko.
He remained hopeful that the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspects are brought to book.
A strong police presence was maintained outside Mazibuko's newly built house where mourners are being received.
Mazibuko leaves behind three children. He will be laid to rest on Sunday.
TimesLIVE