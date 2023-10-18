South Africa

WATCH | NSFAS media briefing

18 October 2023 - 14:09 By TIMESLIVE
The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is briefing the media on the outcome of the investigations into allegations surrounding the appointment of direct payment service providers.

“On Tuesday, the board met the minister of higher education, science and innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, to brief him on the outcome of the investigations as contained in the report by Werkmans Attorneys,” the scheme said.

