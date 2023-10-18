South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

18 October 2023 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the admissibility of the alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused, came under the spotlight.

It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight

The admissibility of the alleged confessions of Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under the spotlight ...
News
19 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
News
1 day ago

Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lawmakers urge White House to crackdown on Hamas use of crypto after Israel ... World
  2. Man who smuggled 10,000 people to UK jailed in Belgium, police say World
  3. Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned World
  4. Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout South Africa
  5. Six feared dead after heavy rains in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food