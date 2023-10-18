South Africa

WATCH | Tshwane mayor cracks down on 'unhygienic' spaza shops

18 October 2023 - 09:53 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
“Our teams have closed one spaza shop in Theresa Park for poor hygiene,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during an operation to check compliance by spaza shops.

Brink joined officials in Winternest, Pretoria North, for the inspection.

“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” he said.

Images taken of the shop show what appears to be a chicken defrosting in a bucket.

The inspection comes two weeks after the deaths of two children in Soweto after reportedly eating biscuits from a spaza shop. The children, Katlego Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali, allegedly ate biscuits purchased at their local shop, a street away from their homes, before they became ill. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

LISTEN | How to spot fake food: we speak to the health department

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU

One of the children who became sick after apparently eating biscuits and juice bought from a spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday is still in a critical ...
News
1 week ago

Two toddlers die 'after eating food from taxi rank' on West Rand

Two toddlers have died, allegedly after eating snacks bought at a minibus taxi rank on the West Rand on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating biscuits'

Neo Khang and Katlego Mbatha were among four children who apparently ate biscuits and juice they bought using a R5 coin given to them by a relative ...
News
1 week ago

Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’

Angry Soweto residents gathered outside a spaza shop on Tuesday after the deaths of two young children.
News
2 weeks ago
