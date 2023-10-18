“Our teams have closed one spaza shop in Theresa Park for poor hygiene,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during an operation to check compliance by spaza shops.
Brink joined officials in Winternest, Pretoria North, for the inspection.
“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” he said.
Images taken of the shop show what appears to be a chicken defrosting in a bucket.
The inspection comes two weeks after the deaths of two children in Soweto after reportedly eating biscuits from a spaza shop. The children, Katlego Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali, allegedly ate biscuits purchased at their local shop, a street away from their homes, before they became ill. The cause of death is yet to be determined.
LISTEN | How to spot fake food: we speak to the health department
WATCH | Tshwane mayor cracks down on 'unhygienic' spaza shops
“Our teams have closed one spaza shop in Theresa Park for poor hygiene,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during an operation to check compliance by spaza shops.
Brink joined officials in Winternest, Pretoria North, for the inspection.
“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” he said.
Images taken of the shop show what appears to be a chicken defrosting in a bucket.
The inspection comes two weeks after the deaths of two children in Soweto after reportedly eating biscuits from a spaza shop. The children, Katlego Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali, allegedly ate biscuits purchased at their local shop, a street away from their homes, before they became ill. The cause of death is yet to be determined.
LISTEN | How to spot fake food: we speak to the health department
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU
Two toddlers die 'after eating food from taxi rank' on West Rand
LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating biscuits'
Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos