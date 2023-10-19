A 38-year-old man who was caught with City Power's property in March 2021 was on Thursday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure.
The Booysens magistrate’s court also declared Abel Moabelo unfit to possess a firearm.
The National Prosecuting Authority said officers from Capital Air security company responded to a complaint about a man acting suspiciously in Bassonia, in the south of Johannesburg, on March 25 2021.
The security officers questioned Moabelo before searching him.
“The accused was found with ferrous metal, forming part of City Power's essential infrastructure. Moabelo had unlawfully and intentionally tampered with the electrical box and removed electrical fuses,” Mjonondwane said.
She said one fuse was found on him and the other two he had disposed of in the street, which were picked up by community policing forum members.
Police were called to the scene and Moabelo was arrested. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“This case has proven that society can play a critical role in preventing infrastructure damage and we extend our gratitude to the CPF and security company for being active in the fight against crime,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Lengthy jail term for man caught with fuses belonging to City Power
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
