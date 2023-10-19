Soshanguve woman who 'faked' child's father's death ready to apply for bail

A Soshanguve woman accused of killing her former lover, Sibusiso Sithebe, in an attempt to fake the death of her husband for policy payouts, will make a bail application next month.
Lerato Mahlangu, 32, and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33, appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice and fraud.
Asking for a postponement, the state told the court they are still in the process of obtaining a high court date and an indictment. Lerato's address also needs to be confirmed for bail purposes.
TimesLIVE previously reported Sithebe went missing in January last year.
His family were shattered when investigations revealed he was buried in a grave in a Soshanguve graveyard, allegedly killed by the mother of his 10-year-old daughter and her husband.
His body was exhumed and reburied by his family in August after DNA proved it was him.
Speaking outside court, Sithebe's aunt Tiny Makhubele said the exhumation was painful and the family were still devastated by their loss.
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the couple are alleged to have killed Sithebe and burnt his body at their house in Block HH, Soshanguve, in January 2022.
“It is alleged the wife, Lerato, then obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, saying her husband Sibusiso died in a fire and later claimed life policies,” Mahanjana said.
She said the couple were arrested in April, after the husband was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal.
While being processed after his arrest, it was discovered he was registered as deceased.
Lerato will return to the magistrate’s court on November 2 for her bail application. The trial has been postponed to November 29 for a high court date to be determined.
