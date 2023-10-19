South Africa

Tshwane removes ghost workers from payroll, saves R2m a month

19 October 2023 - 16:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
City of Tshwane heads of department will sign off on salary payments every month and the city will conduct a staff verification exercise every year to eliminate ghost (non-existent) workers from the payroll. Picture: 123RF
City of Tshwane heads of department will sign off on salary payments every month and the city will conduct a staff verification exercise every year to eliminate ghost (non-existent) workers from the payroll. Picture: 123RF
Image: 123RF

The City of Tshwane has frozen salary and stipend payments totalling more than R2m a month after removing ghost (non-existent) workers from its payroll.

This is after it conducted a full verification of all its 20,646 employees and Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants.

The verification process implemented over two months required permanent and fixed-term contract employees to present themselves physically with proof of identity.

The MMC for corporate and shared services, Kingsley Wakelin, said the process achieved a 99.8% success rate in verifying 20,602 employees, including those on suspension.

“Of the 44 employees who did not present themselves physically for verification, three were in hospital, seven were on extended sick leave and one was incarcerated. Further internal investigations are to be conducted with the line managers concerned,” he said.

Wakelin said a separate verification of EPWP participants occurred, which confirmed 10,763 individuals (95.8%), with 496 not verified.

“Once unverified employees and EPWP participants were identified, the city took immediate steps to halt their salary and stipend payments, and further resolved to terminate their employment and participation in the EPWP. These actions have saved Tshwane more than R2m a month,” said Wakelin.

He said that as part of their control measures, heads of departments will continue to sign off on salary payments each month, and the city intends to conduct employee and EPWP participant verification every year.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Theft and vandalism of traffic lights spikes in Tshwane, disrupting traffic

The City of Tshwane has in the past few months seen a sharp increase in the vandalism of traffic lights or theft of their parts.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Tshwane mayor cracks down on 'unhygienic' spaza shops

“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” said Cilliers Brink.
News
1 day ago

Areyeng parks buses after stoning incidents

Areyeng bus operations have been suspended indefinitely after its buses were pelted with stones in Pretoria CBD on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. City of Joburg considers cutting ‘problematic areas’ from power grid South Africa
  2. R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers South Africa
  3. Lily Mine owners failed to conduct proper risk assessments, inquest finds South Africa
  4. Cheers to SAB’s great investment in KZN, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda South Africa
  5. Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...