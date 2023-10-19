South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

19 October 2023 - 10:41 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

COURTESY: SABC NEWS

The trial of five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa's murder continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the spotlight was on the admissibility of a recording of the alleged confession the state claims was made by one of the accused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
News
1 week ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
News
2 days ago

No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene

No DNA of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was found at the crime scene where he was fatally shot on October 26 2014.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members - Hamas media World
  2. Nestle begins work on 'companion products' for weight loss drugs World
  3. Soshanguve woman who 'faked' child's father's death ready to apply for bail South Africa
  4. Makro's e-waste for vouchers drive shelved South Africa
  5. Netflix raises prices and adds subscribers, despite strikes World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...