The trial of five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa's murder continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the spotlight was on the admissibility of a recording of the alleged confession the state claims was made by one of the accused.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
COURTESY: SABC NEWS
