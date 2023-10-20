South Africa

Three life terms for man who raped his niece

20 October 2023 - 19:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 29-year-old man who raped his 12-year-old niece at her home has been sentenced to three life terms. Stock photo.
A 29-year-old man who raped his 12-year-old niece at her home has been sentenced to three life terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A 29-year-old man from Ga-Mothapo in Limpopo was on Friday sentenced to three life terms for raping his 12-year-old niece on numerous occasions in August 2021. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The Mankweng regional court heard the uncle raped the girl on August 18 after she returned from school. He also raped her two days later. The minor reported the matter on September 12 2021 to her mother. 

“There was no DNA evidence, as the matter was reported to the police late. The J88 [form] was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse who testified about the injuries the victim sustained throughout the ordeal,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor adv Makgomothi Masehela submitted that the accused had failed to protect the victim as her uncle.

The presiding officer Hele Botha could not find any compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man who killed girlfriend after an argument gets 25 years in jail

Police in Mpumalanga on Tuesday welcomed the 25-year jail term handed to a man who killed his girlfriend in Standerton
News
2 days ago

Life for tavern guard who repeatedly raped woman near Bekkersdal

A guard who raped a woman after stabbing her boyfriend near Bekkersdal after a night out at a tavern in 2021 has been sentenced to life.
News
1 day ago

‘Reflect on your wickedness,’ judge tells murderers

A Pietermaritzburg high court judge, sentencing three men to life imprisonment for kidnapping, robbery, murder and attempted murder, cautioned them ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three life terms for man who raped his niece South Africa
  2. Residents rely on stream water as municipalities fail to make use of water ... South Africa
  3. Grade 3 pupil dies after 'eating biscuits' from tuck shop in Tshepisong South Africa
  4. Durban family grieving after second family member killed in home four years ... South Africa
  5. Koeberg's Unit 1 expected to return to electricity grid by the end of October South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...