South Africa

Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession in Meyiwa murder trial

20 October 2023 - 07:49 By Herman Moloi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bongani Ntanzi was recorded by magistrate Vivian Cronje while she was taking down his alleged confession.
Bongani Ntanzi was recorded by magistrate Vivian Cronje while she was taking down his alleged confession.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence in slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial insists accused Bongani Ntanzi’s constitutional rights were infringed when magistrate Vivian Cronje recorded him while taking his alleged confession to the crime.

It has also opposed the state’s application to lead evidence based on the audio recording, saying Ntanzi was not informed he was being recorded. 

In June 2020, Cronje recorded Ntanzi making the alleged confession.

State prosecutor George Baloyi on Wednesday made a U-turn in court, saying he will lead evidence on the recording in an ongoing trial within a trial about the validity of Ntanzi's confession.

Baloyi argued they need to listen to the pro forma of the recording to prove to the court the admissibility of the signed confession the state has. 

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who is representing Ntanzi, said the court should exclude the evidence the state had presented because of the manner in which it was obtained.

LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight

The admissibility of the alleged confessions of Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under the spotlight ...
News
2 days ago

“Evidence obtained in the manner that violates the right [of a person] in the bill of rights must be excluded. Admission of that evidence would render the trial unfair,” said Mngomezulu.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo for Fisokuhle Ntuli also submitted Ntanzi's rights were violated.

“The witness, which in this case is the magistrate Cronje, when she was taking the [confession] statement ought to have explained the constitutional right of the accused specific to the recording, to say above taking the statement in writing, I will also record you and it will be used against you in court,” she said.

However, Baloyi argued Cronje had no intention to use the recording against Ntanzi and his rights were  not infringed. 

“The magistrate recorded the statement mainly out of keeping with practice when doing work in her office, out of personal choice and her own safety and not for official purpose.

“My Lord, we submit the recording is the electronic recording of what the accused was telling the magistrate so we submit there’s no room to argue his rights were infringed,” he said.

The submissionhas delayed the defence from cross-examining Cronje for two days.

The state in its submission mainly focused on section 4 and 5 of the Communication Act and the Rica Act.

The court is expected to rule on the admissibility and authenticity of the recording on Friday .

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
News
3 days ago

Bank records show another hole in Ntanzi's alibi for Meyiwa murder

Bank records of the savings account of former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi provided to the court reveal no transactions from October 25 2014 to ...
News
1 week ago

HR manager's testimony knocks Ntanzi's alibi for night of Meyiwa murder

An HR manager where Ntanzi was employed told the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday that Ntanzi did not report for duty that night. In his bail ...
News
1 week ago

No DNA matching that of the Meyiwa murder accused found at crime scene

No DNA of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was found at the crime scene where he was fatally shot on October 26 2014.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged ... South Africa
  2. Former homeless waste picker struts UJ stage as he obtains master’s degree News
  3. No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom South Africa
  4. Who needs an MBA if you’ve got your ADHD? News
  5. Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later ... News

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...