“Evidence obtained in the manner that violates the right [of a person] in the bill of rights must be excluded. Admission of that evidence would render the trial unfair,” said Mngomezulu.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo for Fisokuhle Ntuli also submitted Ntanzi's rights were violated.
“The witness, which in this case is the magistrate Cronje, when she was taking the [confession] statement ought to have explained the constitutional right of the accused specific to the recording, to say above taking the statement in writing, I will also record you and it will be used against you in court,” she said.
However, Baloyi argued Cronje had no intention to use the recording against Ntanzi and his rights were not infringed.
“The magistrate recorded the statement mainly out of keeping with practice when doing work in her office, out of personal choice and her own safety and not for official purpose.
“My Lord, we submit the recording is the electronic recording of what the accused was telling the magistrate so we submit there’s no room to argue his rights were infringed,” he said.
The submissionhas delayed the defence from cross-examining Cronje for two days.
The state in its submission mainly focused on section 4 and 5 of the Communication Act and the Rica Act.
The court is expected to rule on the admissibility and authenticity of the recording on Friday .
Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession in Meyiwa murder trial
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
