South Africa

Two die as informal settlement goes up in flames in Selby, Johannesburg

22 October 2023 - 13:22
The City of Joburg EMS responded to a shack fire in Selby in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Two people died in a fire that destroyed several shacks in Selby, Johannesburg emergency services said on Sunday. 

The blaze occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Eloff extension. 

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said more than 70 people comprising 36 families had been displaced.

On arrival, the crews found about 30 shacks alight and immediately started with the search and recovery of the occupants. 

Radebe-Kgiba said it took more than two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

“Two people were found dead and one was treated on scene for smoke inhalation,” she said. 

Radebe-Kgiba said disaster management has assisted with temporary accommodation, though most families have started to rebuild their homes. 

She said preliminary investigations could not determine what caused the fire.

TimesLIVE

One dead, another injured after light aircraft crashes on airfield and catches fire

One person died and another was critically injured when a light aircraft crashed on the airfield at Bram Fischer International Airport in ...
News
22 hours ago

Ten shocking revelations about parliament's devastating fire

The fire that gutted historical buildings in the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town in 2022 could have been prevented, parliament secretary Xolile ...
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | Parliament fire could have been prevented: secretary

It has been a year since parliament commissioned an internal investigation into the fire that gutted buildings in Cape Town's parliamentary precinct ...
News
3 days ago
