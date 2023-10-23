South Africa

Father arrested in connection with alleged rape of daughter, aged 6

23 October 2023 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A medical examination confirmed the child had been raped. File photo.
A medical examination confirmed the child had been raped. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 43-year-old man is on trial for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the child had been living with her father at Solomondale since December.

“During a visit to her mother and while bathing she complained about pain in her private parts.

“The mother suspected her daughter might have been raped and took the child to a clinic for medical examination. The doctor confirmed the child was raped. She indicated her father raped her.”

He was arrested on Thursday and made a brief appearance in the Mankweng magistrate's court the next day. He was remanded in police custody until Friday when he is due to return to court.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Father accused of raping one-month-old baby

North West police are investigating a case of rape of a one-month-old baby after neighbours were alerted by the child's mother screaming that ...
News
4 hours ago

Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys

Arise and Shine Gospel Church leader, Benjamin Bheki Dingiso testified he had never sexually violated any of the boys he is accused of raping.
News
2 days ago

'Shut it down': residents march on suspected drug house where 12-year-old was allegedly raped by teens

Disgruntled community members chanted "close it down, close it down" during a march on Wednesday to a suspected drug house where days earlier a ...
News
3 days ago

Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later in life: experts

Call to strengthen and scale innovative combination interventions that holistically address the needs of people in low-resource settings
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. More than 1,000 migrants reach Spain’s Canary Islands in a single day World
  2. Almost 80,000 candidates to write matric exams in the Western Cape South Africa
  3. US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on personnel World
  4. Tshwane Bus Service workers pitch for work but refuse to drive during service ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Hippos roam KZN streets as Springboks win on the rugby field South Africa

Latest Videos

How an alleged fraudster tried to prevent Amazon headquarters from being built ...
Super Springbok fan KabeloGP has SA in stitches