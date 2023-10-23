South Africa

WATCH | Electricity minister gives update on energy action plan

23 October 2023 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Monday updating  South Africa on the energy action plan.

Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom

Eskom on Sunday announced its customers will enjoy yet another full day of electricity.
News
23 hours ago

'I'm leaving Eskom slightly more stable' — Mpho Makwana

Outgoing Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana, who leaves at the end of October, says he's leaving the power utility more stable.
News
2 days ago

Koeberg's Unit 1 expected to return to electricity grid by the end of October

Unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station is expected to be synchronised to the grid by the end of the month after the unit’s three steam generators ...
News
2 days ago

DIY token recoding will help Eskom roll out its prepaid meter switchover before software licence lapses

Eskom is confident it will meet the November 24 2024 deadline to have its more than six million meters recoded in the key revision number rollover ...
News
3 days ago
