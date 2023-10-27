South Africa

Ratepayers lose fight with eThekwini over rates boycott disconnections

27 October 2023 - 13:24 By TANIA BROUGHTON
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is jubilant after a Durban high court judge ruled in their favour.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is jubilant after a Durban high court judge ruled in their favour.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) has lost its court battle against the eThekwini municipality in which it was seeking an interdict preventing the city from disconnecting services to “rates boycotters”.

The case was argued before Durban high court acting judge Jabu Thobela-Mkhulisi in September.

On Friday, she dismissed the application, with costs.

The ratepayers association said in its court papers it had lodged a dispute over the latest budget and wanted the interdict, stopping disconnections, until this was finalised.

The ratepayers said the municipality’s budget public participation process was flawed and resulted in an incorrect budget. 

The auditor-general’s concerns about the municipality had also not been addressed in the budget and unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure losses in the 2021/2022 financial year amounted to R427m.

eThekwini metro wants to resuscitate city’s ‘decaying’ image, starting with iconic Wheel mall

Fedhasa wants the city to sort out the beaches, pools, sanitation, infrastructure and safety and security in the beachfront and CBD
News
22 hours ago

The ratepayers alleged the city failed to take action against those responsible for the losses in spite of R346m lost because of a “repeat transgression”. 

They cited R2bn in water losses and R1.3bn in electricity losses, arguing the city had done nothing about this other than raise tariffs. They had made repeated requests for engagement but these had been denied.

On Friday, the city said the judgment meant residents supporting the rates boycott must pay for services, including penalties and interest and reconnection fees.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the judgment confirmed ratepayers' associations could not take the law into their own hands and withhold payments lawfully due.

“The city has consistently advised and cautioned residents to refrain from such action as it is unlawful. We hope this court decision will act as a deterrent.”

He said the municipality had engaged and would continue to engage ratepayers' associations to find solutions to service delivery charges.

WRA chairperson Asad Garffar said: “We have no choice but to end the boycott. We don't want to put people more at risk unnecessarily.

“We lost the battle, it was not unexpected. We knew the judge would want to take the easy way out. We are waiting for our legal team to advise on whether we should appeal.

“We are in the position where the city has the advantage over the ratepayers and it will continue to behave in the way it has been. We wanted accountability and services and this is a concern for all ratepayers. But the fight continues. We will re-strategise.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | The Samas is an expensive indulgence provincial government can ill-afford

Department should focus on basic needs, such as improving access to clean water and provision of housing after last year’s floods
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Umhlanga residents threatening rates boycott over water outages

Durban North and Umhlanga residents are threatening a rates boycott due to ongoing water outages.
News
1 week ago

eThekwini municipality fighting off nearly 2,500 legal claims

The embattled eThekwini municipality says a rates boycott, numerous legal challenges and miscommunication that it had been placed under ...
News
2 weeks ago

eThekwini mayor declares ‘war’ on boycotting ratepayers, says there is a hit list

The eThekwini municipality has started disconnecting water and electricity to homeowners participating in a rates boycott.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers ... South Africa
  3. DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special Rugby
  4. 2023 matric exams: key dates South Africa
  5. UFS lecturer exonerated of racism claim after university investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...