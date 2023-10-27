The judicial commission of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 77 people in a fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in August continues on Friday.
TimesLIVE reported that acting Johannesburg emergency management services chief Rapulane Monageng was the first witness at the commission on Thursday.
He revealed that only one door could be used to gain access to the hijacked building as the remaining routes were either blocked or sealed using ounsuitable materials.
The building also had no fire extinguishers and fire hoses.
The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, continues in Parktown, Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Joburg CBD building fire inquiry continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
