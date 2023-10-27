South Africa

WATCH | Joburg CBD building fire inquiry continues

27 October 2023 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The judicial commission of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 77 people in a fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in August continues on Friday.

TimesLIVE reported that acting Johannesburg emergency management services chief Rapulane Monageng was the first witness at the commission on Thursday.

He revealed that only one door could be used to gain access to the hijacked building as the remaining routes were either blocked or sealed using ounsuitable materials.

The building also had no fire extinguishers and fire hoses.

The commission, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, continues in Parktown, Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inquiry hears why gaining access into Usindiso was difficult on day of fire

Only one door at the now-gutted Usindiso building could be used to gain access to the hijacked building, as the remaining routes were either blocked ...
News
1 day ago

Lawyers keen to cross-examine witnesses in Usindiso fire inquiry

The City of Johannesburg's immediate response to the fire that gutted the hijacked Usindiso building may soon come under scrutiny as lawyers ...
News
1 day ago

Tough times for Usindiso fire survivors at shelters

Survivors tell of their struggle to get food on a daily basis
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers ... South Africa
  3. DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special Rugby
  4. 2023 matric exams: key dates South Africa
  5. UFS lecturer exonerated of racism claim after university investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...